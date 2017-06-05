Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reps Summon Adeosun, Okonjo-Iweala over alleged breach of procurement laws

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives has summoned the Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun and her predecessor, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over alleged abuse and breach of the Procurement Act, 2007. The house’s Committee on Public Procurement, which invited the duo, directed that they should appear before it on Tuesday. Others expected to appear before the committee are former Head […]

Reps Summon Adeosun, Okonjo-Iweala over alleged breach of procurement laws

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.