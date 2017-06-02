Pages Navigation Menu

Reps summon Finance Minister, AGF over N17bn office equipment – Daily Post Nigeria

Reps summon Finance Minister, AGF over N17bn office equipment
House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday, asked Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, to appear before it next Tuesday over alleged payment of N17 billion for procurement of office equipment. Auditor-General of the Federation …
Procurement Act: Reps unearth 5 ghost firms involved in N17bn consultancy feesVanguard
Reps summon Kemi Adeosun, AGF over alleged payment of N17bn for office equipmentNAIJ.COM

