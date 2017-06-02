Reps summon Finance Minister, AGF over N17bn office equipment

House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday, asked Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, to appear before it next Tuesday over alleged payment of N17 billion for procurement of office equipment. Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, and former Accountant-General of the Federation, Jonah Otunla, were also summoned. The invitation followed failure of […]

