Reps summon MTN, Airtel, Etisalat, Glo, Intels over mass sack, taxes

The House of Representatives has summoned the management of MTN, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat and Intels to appear on Wednesday over the massive job losses in the telecoms sector. The five companies are expected to respond to “queries on their failure to remit to government coffers, actual taxes as a result of their activities in Nigeria”. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

