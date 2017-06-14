Reps to investigate NDPC over alleged $1.5bn national revenue loss – Vanguard
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
|
Reps to investigate NDPC over alleged $1.5bn national revenue loss
Vanguard
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged infractions in the operations of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and the loss of 1.5 billion dollars national revenue. This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a …
