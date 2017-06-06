Reps to probe dissolution of 11 National Sports Federations – Daily Post Nigeria
Reps to probe dissolution of 11 National Sports Federations
The House of Representatives Committee on Sports is set to grill the officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for dissolving 11 National Sports Federations before their tenure elapsed. The federations are Aquatics, Boxing, Cycling, Golf, Hockey …
Sports Minister Dalung Under Fire as 11 Federations Drag him to House of Reps
