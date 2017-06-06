Pages Navigation Menu

Reps uncover $15bn unremitted oil, gas revenue

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating allegedly missing 17 billion dollars crude oil and Liquified Natural Gas revenue, on Monday uncovered 15 billion dollars unremitted revenue into Federation Account. The trace of the alleged missing fund believed to have been stolen and diverted to a foreign destination, was contained in the two documents submitted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the committee’s sitting. While responding to questions from members of the committee, Mr Rabiu Bello, NNPC’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), admitted that there were discrepancies in the documents.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

