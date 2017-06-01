Pages Navigation Menu

Reps: Unlike Senate, we will pass PIB holistically

The House of Representatives says it will pass a more holistic Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that will encompass interests of host communities and fiscal regulation of the oil industry. Chairman of the House Committee, Petroleum Upstream, Rep. Victor Nwokolo (Delta-PDP), stated this on Thursday while speaking to journalists at the sideline of a workshop organised by the committee for House members on the bill.

