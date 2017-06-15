Reps urge FG to set up a Military force to deal with herdsmen excesses

The recent attack by the Fulani Herdsmen has been a concern to residents of states in the country, and that has made the House of Representatives to ask the Federal Government to set up a joint military-police task force to confront “rampaging” herdsmen, who are killing and maiming victims in various parts of the country. …

The post Reps urge FG to set up a Military force to deal with herdsmen excesses appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

