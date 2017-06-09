Reps valedictory session turns rowdy, as NANS politics stalls proceeding

The valedictory session organised by the House of Representatives, on Friday, to mark the second anniversary of the 8th National Assembly, was stalled for over 10 minutes over students’ politics. Both chambers of the National Assembly had dedicated Friday, 9th June, 2017, to valedictory session, whereby, spouses of the lawmakers were invited, alongside past lawmakers […]

Reps valedictory session turns rowdy, as NANS politics stalls proceeding

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

