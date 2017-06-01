Respect your husband, even if he doesn’t know what he’s doing –Edochie

Renowned Nollywood star, Yul Edochie, has advised women to respect their husband “even if he doesn’t know what he is doing.” Yul, the son of popular Nollywood actor, Peter Edochie, said this through his Instagram handle while expressing his view on domestic violence. He wrote, “I have heard of issues of domestic violence a lot these days, …

The post Respect your husband, even if he doesn’t know what he’s doing –Edochie appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

