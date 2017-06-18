Restructuring: Gani Adams hails National Assembly’s move on Confab Reports

By Dapo Akinrefon

The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, has hailed the National Assembly for its decision to recall the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, with a view to adopting some of its recommendations.

Adams, who commended the move, said “We should stop deceiving ourselves, the future of Nigeria as an entity can only be guaranteed if the various yearnings of all components of the Nigeria union have their agitations met.”

He noted that “it is only wise for the lawmakers to critically look into the set out recommendations of the Confab which I have the honour of participating in so as to pacify everybody. Aside assurance of national peace, it will also aid the rapid development of the nation.”

He said the composition of the Conference was the best so far in Nigeria adding that “it is better than any other political gatherings that the county has ever assembled.”

The post Restructuring: Gani Adams hails National Assembly’s move on Confab Reports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

