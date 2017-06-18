Restructuring: Gani Adams hails National Assembly’s move on Confab Reports – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Restructuring: Gani Adams hails National Assembly's move on Confab Reports
Vanguard
The National Coordinator of Oodua People's Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, has hailed the National Assembly for its decision to recall the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, with a view to adopting some of its recommendations.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!