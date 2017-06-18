Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Restructuring: Gani Adams hails National Assembly’s move on Confab Reports

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Dapo Akinrefon

The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, has hailed the National Assembly for its decision to recall the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, with a view to adopting some of its recommendations.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Adams, who commended the move, said “We should stop deceiving ourselves, the future of Nigeria as an entity   can only be guaranteed if the various yearnings of all components of the Nigeria union have their agitations met.”

He noted that “it is only wise for the lawmakers to critically look into the set out recommendations of the Confab which I have the honour of participating in so as to pacify   everybody. Aside assurance of national peace, it will also aid the rapid development of the nation.”

He said the composition of the Conference was the best so far in Nigeria adding that “it is better than any other political gatherings that the county has ever assembled.”

The post Restructuring: Gani Adams hails National Assembly’s move on Confab Reports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.