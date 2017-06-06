Restructuring Nigeria: Time is running out —Ezeife

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A former governor of Anambra State, Okwadike Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said that the time for restructuring Nigeria, for the country to continue to exist as an entity as envisaged by her founding fathers is running out.

Ezeife, who stated this in Abuja at the yearly public education organised by the Save Democracy Group, said people that mean well for the country should call on the Federal Government to put in place the mechanism for restructuring Nigeria.

He further said the government should ensure that every necessary action for restructuring, including referendum, should be concluded by mid-2018, adding: “People who wish Africa well and believe in one Nigeria should work for the realisation of the above.”

He congratulated the Save Democracy Group for holding the public education event every year. “The effort is to save democracy in Nigeria. Some people think that the urgent and present problem or need is to Save Nigeria. The fear is that time may be running out.

“I am happy that some who opposed restructuring, who had said their part of Nigeria is ready for Nigeria’s disintegration, seem to be having a re-think. We should indeed make haste to restructure this country.

What to do with the states

“We do not have to re-invent the wheel, we need only note that states are facts of our system. It may be convenient to use our existing six geographical zones as the federating units. Indeed, the states in each zone should work out a quasi-federal constitution, agreeable to all of them. We should not dwell on this.

“Because time is running out, we should call on the government to set up a body to work out details of the structure of a new Nigeria, which should be truly federal, with fiscal federalism, which implies resources control.

“The only new element is that the zonal/regional government should deal with zonal security, with only external security left to the Federal Government.”

