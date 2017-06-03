Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Restructuring: Southern Nigerians to boycott 2019 polls

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The strong agitation for restructuring Nigeria gets messier with threats that if it is not allowed, people from southern region of the country may call the bluff of the 2019 general elections. Southern part of the country comprises the south west, south east and south/south states. But with growing momentum of the call for true […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.