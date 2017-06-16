Retired cleric urges youths to take govt head-on – NewsDay
MUTARE-BASED retired cleric Sebastian Bakare has urged unemployed and impoverished youth can only improve their fortunes by taking head-on the Zanu PF government through demonstrations and other democratic means. BY KENNETH NYANGANI.
