Retired Navy Captain docked over N90m fraud

A retired Navy Capt. Jerry Ogbonna, 63, who allegedly defrauded two banks of N90 million, was on Monday remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of an Ikeja High Court ordered that Ogbonna should be remanded following his plea of not guilty to the two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences.

