Retirement Age Of Nigerian Teachers Soon To Be Increased To 65 Years – Dogara

Mr Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has promised Nigerian teachers that the National Assembly will increase their retirement age from 60 to 65 years to retain more experienced teachers in public schools.

The Speaker made this known on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) – led by Comrade Michael Alogba Olukoya – in Abuja.

Dogara further assured said that the house would support an upward review of teachers’ retirement age to benefit Nigerian children.

“We have done it for the Tertiary institutions and the Judiciary, so nothing should stop us from taking the bull by the horns. “They say that wine gets better with age. It was the same consideration that motivated us to raise that of university lecturers, raised that of judges. So this is something we can pursue. “Thankfully, it doesn’t require constitutional amendment, it is something we can achieve by amending the existing law. “That is the responsibility of the parliament and we assure you that we will do something about that so that the benefit that comes with experience and wisdom will not be lost,” he said

Dogara said that the welfare and working condition of teachers must also be upgraded to enable Nigerian citizens compete with the global world and produce citizens that can achieve development that the country seeks.

“If we don’t have people who will sacrifice their time and energy to impact knowledge on our children, then like I said, we have lost the future. “This government which is a government of change must be prepared to change the narrative by ensuring that teachers are motivated and the condition in which they work are conducive at all levels, so that they can deliver on their professional calling,” he said.

The post Retirement Age Of Nigerian Teachers Soon To Be Increased To 65 Years – Dogara appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

