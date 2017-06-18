REVEALED : The house Evans’ mother built

A return visit to Akamili, Umudim in Nnewi, the home town of the dreaded kidnap kingpin, Mr. Chidumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, has revealed that a magnificent property in the maiden home compound of his mother, Mrs. Chinwe Onwuamadike, was built by the mother.

And following the large number of people trouping into a directive has been given by leaders of the community to their people not to answer further questions from visitors concerning Evans and his family.

The village had become a Mecca of sort since the arrest of Evans at his Magodo residence in Lagos, as visitors have been going to the area for one inquiry or the other.

Two days after the arrest of Evans, people in the area, who were asked for the direction of the home of the Onwuamadikes freely provided the needed information and some even volunteered to take the visitors to the compound.

But on noticing the increasing number of people coming to the community as well as the controversy that trailed the information provided, it suddenly became more difficult to get people to direct the visitors, as a result of what a source said was a directive by some community leaders.

Commercial motorcycle operators, who were making brisk business by taking visitors to Akamili, said, yesterday, that they had been warned not to bring visitors to the village anymore. But the directive could not be effectuated as the motorcycle operators continued moving their human cargo.

However, to give teeth to the directive, it was gathered, yesterday, that leaders in the village had taken a decision that anyone found to be directing visitors to people’s houses in the area risked payment of an unspecified fine.

The reason, it was gathered, was because of alleged conflicting statements from members of the family and those who answered questions posed by the visitors.

One of the conflicting statements was the one allegedly made by Evans’ wife, that she was taking care of her husband’s siblings.

Sunday Vanguard was told that this is far from the truth. Some of the reasons they gave for their dissenting voice can be located in what one of the family members said: “How can somebody we do not know tell people that she has been taking care of us? Here is a woman we have no idea of, we don’t know how she looks and we have not seen her before. At no time did we see, hear or participate in any marriage rites that would make an individual claim to the wife of Evans. People can choose to say whatever they like when they have problems. When did we even see her, not to talk of the woman feeding us in this family”.

According to a community leader in the area, most people in the village did not know Evans and his wife and wondered why his wife would claim to be taking care of people from that village.

Meanwhile, following the statement by Evans father, Mr. Stephen Onwamadike, that his estranged wife and mother of Evans, Mrs. Chinwe Onwuamadike, had so much influence on his son, and that that contributed greatly towards the wrong path the ioy toed, it became more difficult to know her where about.

Though she no longer lives with her husband, she was said to be virtually residing in her maiden home a few meters away from her husband’s home.

In fact, Mrs. Onwuamadike was believed to be the bread winner in her maiden home, where it was also believed that the magnificent house in that compound was built by her.

However, checks in her maiden home showed that she disappeared few days after the arrest of her son by the police and fled to an unknown place.

While some people in her village, Akamili, Umudim said she was seen in Nnewi few weeks ago, others said she traveled to Lagos few days before the arrest of her son.

The post REVEALED : The house Evans’ mother built appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

