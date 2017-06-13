Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Revealed: Why Osinbajo Delayed Signing 2017 Budget. See!

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Why Osinbajo Delayed Budget Signing. Speaking shortly before signing the 2017 National budget into law on Monday, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo revealed why he delayed in signing the 2017 appropriation bill. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, explained while he delayed in signing the 2017 appropriation bill into law. The National Assembly passed the N7.44 trillion …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Revealed: Why Osinbajo Delayed Signing 2017 Budget. See! appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.