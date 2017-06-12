Pages Navigation Menu

Reverend Fathers Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says Biafra Must Be Restored (Photos)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

According to a report by Prisca Abel,reverend fathers paid Nnamdi Kanu a visit and urged him to continue with the struggle.She wrote…..

‘Rev fathers came to pay homage to our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his residence in Umuahia and to encourage him saying that they are solidly behind him and that Biafra must be Restored because is an ordained course’.

