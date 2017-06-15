Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Law 1957 recieves approval by the Olubadan of Ibadan

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The governor’s proposed review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Law 1957 by the Oyo State governor Abiola Ajimobi received the blessings of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the members of the Olubadan-in-Council. The proposal had caused controversy since it was announced by the governor, with the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, and …

The post Review of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Law 1957 recieves approval by the Olubadan of Ibadan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.