Reward to whistle blowers, a moral booster — Oyintiloye

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—A Member of the Osun state House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has commended the Federal Government on its sincerity on the implementation of whistleblowing policy through instant reward.

Oyintiloye in an interview with newsmen in Osogbo yesterday said the N 375.8 million reward paid by FG to 20 whistle-blowers would serve as a moral booster towards recovering more looted funds.

He said the payment was a clear signal that President Muhamadu Buhari’s administration was committed to the fight corruption in the country.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on information and Strategy, said the payment would encourage others who have information on looted funds to ‘ blow the whistle ‘.

He also commended the Federal Government for protecting the identity of information providers, saying this would also serve as an assurance for others whistle-blowers that their identity would be protected.

He urged patriotic Nigerians to continue to support the government in its effort to sanitise the country.

The post Reward to whistle blowers, a moral booster — Oyintiloye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

