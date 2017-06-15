Hawks make massive rhino horn bust at OR Tambo Airport – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Hawks make massive rhino horn bust at OR Tambo Airport
Eyewitness News
In the latest seizure on Wednesday, customs officials found 28.7kg of rhino horn, coated in wax and wrapped in newspaper. FILE: Rhino horn bust at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: @ArriveAlive. Hawks · OR Tambo International Airport · Rhino …
Rhino horns worth millions seized at OR Tambo
Sars seizes rhino horn worth R6m at OR Tambo airport
South Africa: Two Chinese Nationals Appear in Court On Rhino Horn Charges
