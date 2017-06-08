Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rhino kills Hungarian conservationist in Rwanda – BBC News

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

Rhino kills Hungarian conservationist in Rwanda
BBC News
A conservationist who played a key role in reintroducing the eastern black rhino to Rwanda has been killed by one of the animals, a wildlife group says. Krisztián Gyöngyi was tracking animals in the Akagera National Park when he was killed, African
Rhino kills conservationist in RwandaDaily Mail
Rhino kills Hungarian ecologist in Rwanda: officialCTV News
#AfricanParks: Ecologist killed by rhino in Rwanda ParkLetaba Herald
The New Times
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.