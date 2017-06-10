Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Riah Phiyega leaves the police today, glad she ran the course – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Riah Phiyega leaves the police today, glad she ran the course
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Outgoing suspended National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega is leaving the police on Saturday. But she expressed satisfaction that she had served the full five years of her contract. Her departure on Saturday comes as Minister of Police …
Phiyega contract ends on SaturdaySouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.