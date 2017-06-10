Riah Phiyega leaves the police today, glad she ran the course – Independent Online
Independent Online
Riah Phiyega leaves the police today, glad she ran the course
Johannesburg – Outgoing suspended National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega is leaving the police on Saturday. But she expressed satisfaction that she had served the full five years of her contract. Her departure on Saturday comes as Minister of Police …
Phiyega contract ends on Saturday
