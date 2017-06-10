Pages Navigation Menu

Rice: Jigawa govt to cultivate 411,000 hecters of Fadama land

Jigawa state government said it will cultivate over 411,000 hecters of fadama land identified for the rice farming in the state. Permanent secretary ministry of Agriculture and natural resource Gambo Ibrahim stated this yesterday while inspecting some part of 10,000 hecters of Fadama land selected by the Jigawa state government for the rice production in […]

