Richard Hammond Nearly Killed Himself This Weekend – Here’s The Wreckage [Photo + Video]

It was another narrow escape for Richard Hammond this weekend, the car he was driving in veering off the road in a dramatic crash.

St Gallen in north-east Switzerland was the location, the 47-year-old driving a Rimac Concept One supercar worth around R33 million.

The car is obviously wrecked, having flipped over and burst into flames, with this from the Guardian:

The show’s producer, Andy Wilman, described how Clarkson and James May had run to the scene as soon as it happened, fearing the worst. “When they saw the wreckage on fire they thought Richard was dead. It was really bad,” Wilman [said]. “If Richard had been a few seconds slower getting out, he would have been incinerated.” “They were staggered he had got out of it alive, because there was just nothing left,” he added.

Remarkably Hammond, who was airlifted to the nearest hospital, only suffered a fracture to his knee.

The car post-crash once again:

And the video doing the rounds, which shows what happened in the lead up to the crash:

Over on the Telegraph our own Sasha even gets a mention:

Sasha Martinengo wrote: “Hi all. Got a msg from @RichardHammond. He is fine. He has a broken leg and needs knee surgery. He might fly home for the procedure”.

All’s well that ends well, except for that totalled car.

I still reckon THIS is the most dramatic crash of the year so far.

