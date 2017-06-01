Rights group honours Ned Nwoko

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has honoured a former federal lawmaker, Prince Ned Nwoko, for sponsoring bills that promote human rights, including the National Public Funds Recovery and Reward bill that gave birth to the whistle blowing policy in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The group also listed other notable legislations Nwoko initiated which it said, “Have helped in the promotion of good governance and protection of the human rights of Nigerians. “

A statement by HURIWA’s Senior Programme Manager, Mrs. Ogom Kifordu, said: “We have singled out Prince Nwoko with pride for the volume and quality of the bills he sponsored which have made a positive impact on good governance in Nigeria.”

It said Nwoko was nominated in the category of Good Governance and was voted for through public acclamation, adding that he (Nwoko) sponsored over 22 bills among which were NYSC reform bill, the National Disabled People bill, the Compulsory Vehicle Road Worthiness test, Prohibition of Corporal Punishment bill, among others.

The post Rights group honours Ned Nwoko appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

