Rihanna flashes sideboob in a revealing white dress – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Rihanna flashes sideboob in a revealing white dress
Daily Mail
Rihanna's neon yellow nails peeked out of her full sleeves as she made her way into the LA event. She wore her bobbed hair in tight ringlets and strutted into the store in transparent plastic heels. The singer joined Paris Hilton and Charlotte McKinney …
Rihanna shows off incredible curves in plunging white dress
Check out Rihanna, as she flashes side b00b, chest tattoo in revealing oversized white dress at a fashion launch
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!