Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rihanna steals show in DJ Khaled’s new single, Wild Thoughts

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Singer, Rihanna is in the talks again for the one reason of what she knows how to do best – directing attention to herself whenever she wants to. Hence, Rihanna practically stole the spotlight as she made a very flashy appearance on the music video for DJ Khaled’s new single, Wild Thoughts.

Watch video below:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Rihanna steals show in DJ Khaled’s new single, Wild Thoughts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.