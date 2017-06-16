Rihanna steals show in DJ Khaled’s new single, Wild Thoughts

Singer, Rihanna is in the talks again for the one reason of what she knows how to do best – directing attention to herself whenever she wants to. Hence, Rihanna practically stole the spotlight as she made a very flashy appearance on the music video for DJ Khaled’s new single, Wild Thoughts.

Watch video below:

New Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – ‘Wild Thoughts’ pic.twitter.com/1bnRFvvW0S — RapIntel⚡️ (@RapIntel) 16 June 2017

The post Rihanna steals show in DJ Khaled’s new single, Wild Thoughts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

