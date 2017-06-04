Rio Ferdinand slams Sergio Ramos – ‘I’d be embarrassed to look my son in the eye’ – Irish Independent
Rio Ferdinand slams Sergio Ramos – 'I'd be embarrassed to look my son in the eye'
Rio Ferdinand has suggested Sergio Ramos should be ashamed of himself after he conspired to get Juan Cuadrado sent off on Saturday night. Cuadrado had played just 20 minutes of the Champions League final in Cardiff having come on as a substitute in …
