Riot by non-academic Staff of FUOYE, lecturers beaten (Photos)

An eyewitness who witnessed the riot carried out by non-academic staff of Federal University Oye EKITI, has taken to social media to relay what happened. Here’s what he wrote; “The Federal University Oye EKITI is among the 6 universities created by President Good luck Jonathan in the year 2011. The foundation of the school is of […]

The post Riot by non-academic Staff of FUOYE, lecturers beaten (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

