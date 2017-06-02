Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ripping Up the Rule Book in ‘An Octoroon,’ and Making a Patchwork of ‘Woyzeck’ – New York Times

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Times

Ripping Up the Rule Book in 'An Octoroon,' and Making a Patchwork of 'Woyzeck'
New York Times
LONDON — Some plays rip up the rule book, but not many, by the end, tear up the stage floor itself. Then again, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's “An Octoroon” is such a singular achievement that one watches with a mixture of disbelief and awe as the young …
Critic hails John Boyega for his lead role in stage play, WoyzeckYNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.