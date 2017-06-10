RISING ATTACKS BY HERDSMEN IN DELTA:Policemen now escort farmers to farm lands, says Gov Okowa – Vanguard
RISING ATTACKS BY HERDSMEN IN DELTA:Policemen now escort farmers to farm lands, says Gov Okowa
DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has revealed that following the escalating attacks on farmers and other villagers by rampaging herdsmen, policemen have been deployed to escort farmers to their farms, especially at Abraka, Ethiope East …
