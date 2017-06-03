Rivers @ 50: Gov Dickson regrets Bayelsa’s non-involvement

As Rivers State concludes the celebrations of its Golden Jubilee, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson said the Government of Bayelsa State was absent at the epoch-making ceremony because his Government and the good people of his state were not invited or involved in the planning for the anniversary.

A government house statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the governor couldn’t have attended the event because the Government of Rivers State did not invite or involve the state.

The statement regretted the non-involvement of the Government and people of Bayelsa State at the anniversary celebration, in spite of the historical ties of the two sister states and the pre-eminent roles played by citizens and leaders of the states in the creation and development of Rivers State. The Governor however congratulated the Government and the good people of Rivers State for a well-deserved Golden Jubilee.

While expressing shock over the non-involvement of Bayelsa State in the anniversary celebration, Governor Dickson said his government was ever willing to partner with the Government of Rivers State in the best interest of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

The statement added that “Governor Dickson believes that both Rivers and Bayelsa states are not rivals but sister states that stand to gain by working together. He therefore calls on the people of both states to continue to live in peace as they have been doing over the years”

