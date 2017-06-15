Rivers advocates fiscal federalism

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HAR-COURT— Rivers State Government has re- echoed its demand for fiscal federalism, saying that it will strengthen the economy of the country as all sections will develop based on their comparative advantages.

Governor Nyesom Wike of the state, who spoke at a state banquet in Government House, Port Harcourt for the Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mr William Symington, urged the United States to also set up a Visa office in Port Harcourt to cater for the region.

The governor said that the state was safe for investors, stressing that his government will continue to create the right atmosphere for business to thrive.

His words: “We are clamouring for true federalism. When you talk of true federalism, they think you don’t want to be part of the country. We talk about true federalism as practised in America. We demand a true presidential system where all the federating units will be allowed to enjoy their resources and contribute to the centre.

“That means we believe that there must be a country called Nigeria. All of us will work together for the unity of the country.”

“Forget about the media propaganda. This state is an opposition state. Therefore, don’t expect them to say it is the best. But, we are the best state. We are doing everything to ensure that investors do profitable business under the ambit of the law.”

