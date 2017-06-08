Rivers APC: Is Amaechi, Abe at war?

PRIOR to the meeting of the leadership of the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the month of April this year, speculations were rife that, there existed leadership and loyalty problems in the camp of the main opposition party. The truth of the situation is that, the APC in Rivers is […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

