Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers CP urges cooperation in fight against cultism

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Etop Ekanem

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, has urged Eleme community in the state, and Nigerians in general to join hands with the Police in the fight to bring down cultism and other crimes to their barest minimum.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Nigerian Police

Speaking during the celebration of Rivers State golden jubilee by Eleme People’s Congress, at the Eleme Civic Centre, Ogale-Eleleme, in Rivers State, Ahmed said many lives had been lost and property destroyed through cult violence.

Ahmed, who spoke on the topic, Tackling Insecurity and Cultism Through Community Policing, described it as an “important subject, which is eating deep into the fabrics of our society in particular and the globe in general.

“I call on you to cooperate, partner and synergize with the police in the area of providing useful information to the police that will lead to the arrest of the criminals. This is what we mean by the term ‘Community Policing.’ Be whistleblowers in your communities. When you see something, speak out. These criminals are not spirits. They are not ghosts. They live among us.”

The post Rivers CP urges cooperation in fight against cultism appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.