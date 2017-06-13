Rivers CP urges cooperation in fight against cultism

By Etop Ekanem

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, has urged Eleme community in the state, and Nigerians in general to join hands with the Police in the fight to bring down cultism and other crimes to their barest minimum.

Speaking during the celebration of Rivers State golden jubilee by Eleme People’s Congress, at the Eleme Civic Centre, Ogale-Eleleme, in Rivers State, Ahmed said many lives had been lost and property destroyed through cult violence.

Ahmed, who spoke on the topic, Tackling Insecurity and Cultism Through Community Policing, described it as an “important subject, which is eating deep into the fabrics of our society in particular and the globe in general.

“I call on you to cooperate, partner and synergize with the police in the area of providing useful information to the police that will lead to the arrest of the criminals. This is what we mean by the term ‘Community Policing.’ Be whistleblowers in your communities. When you see something, speak out. These criminals are not spirits. They are not ghosts. They live among us.”

