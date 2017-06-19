Rivers State University Of Science & Technology Announces 2nd Semester Payment Of Fees/ Course Registration Deadline.

The Rivers State University through her management hereby inform all regular students of the institution that a final deadline has been fixed for course registration and fees payment for all candidates. All students are to note that Course Registration For Second Semester, 2016/2017 Session ends on 30th June, 2017. Meanwhile the deadline for payment of …

The post Rivers State University Of Science & Technology Announces 2nd Semester Payment Of Fees/ Course Registration Deadline. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

