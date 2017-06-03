Rivers Utd lose in Kampala, dream revenge June 20

Rivers United will have to wait till June 20 to see how far they can go to savage their campaign in the CAF Confederation cup. The Garden city landlords, who left the shores of the country on Thursday to keep a date with KCCA of Uganda, lost 2-1 in Kampala on Saturday.

Two goals from Derrick Nsibambi was enough to give the home side the much needed three points and victory song for their teeming supporters who have turned out in mass to cheer them to victory. The Ugandan side by their victory on Saturday, moved to the second position on the table with FUS Rabat leading the table with six points in three matches. KCCA also boasts of six points in three matches but with Rabat have a better goal difference of plus three.

Rivers United had the misfortune of having goalkeeper Sunday Rotimi taken out in the 25th minute of the match. Consolation goal for the Nigerians was scored by Abolaji Sarkin.

The defeat means Rivers United occupy the bottom of the table with Club Africain in the third position.

The return leg billed for the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt is a must win for the Rivers state side if they are to make it to the quarterfinal. Aside from fighting to put up a good show come June 20 the Stanley Eguma tutored side will also be hoping that one or two of the contending clubs in the group miss steps in the next match

Morocco’s FUS Rabat got the better part of Club Africain of Tunisia thanks to a 2-1 defeat on Friday.

The post Rivers Utd lose in Kampala, dream revenge June 20 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

