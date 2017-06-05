Pages Navigation Menu

Road crashes kill 22 within 2 months in Edo – FRSC

The FRSC in Edo said on Monday revealed that it recorded 22 deaths in accidents or Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) between April and May. Mr Samuel Odukoya, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that 10 deaths were recorded in April and 12 in May. He said that the total casualties involved in the RTCs within the period under review was 187, with 101 recorded in April and 86 in May.

