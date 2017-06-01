Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rob Kardashian Has A New Reality Star Girlfriend

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Online reports on celebrities have indicated the Rob Kardashian may have reportedly found a new girlfriend in Basketball Wives LA season 4 star Mehgan James. People claimed Wednesday they had confirmed that Kardashian and James were indeed “dating”; a claim that had been previously reported by the slightly-less-reliable In Touch Weekly. Though the relationship is “fairly…

The post Rob Kardashian Has A New Reality Star Girlfriend appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.