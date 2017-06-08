Osun United players, coaches attacked by robbers – Pulse Nigeria
Guardian
Osun United players, coaches attacked by robbers
Pulse Nigeria
Osun United players and officials were attacked by robbers on their way from a game on Wednesday, June 7. Osun United who play in the Bet9ja Nigeria National League (NNL) were on their way from Calabar after a league game. The robbery happened …
