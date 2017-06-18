Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Robbers hijack luxury bus on Benin-Asaba highway, rob passengers – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Robbers hijack luxury bus on Benin-Asaba highway, rob passengers
Vanguard
ASABA- POLICE have arrested a member of a seven-man armed robbery gang, Ifeanyi, aged 17 years, which waylaid and hijacked a Young Shall Grow luxury bus, robbed the occupants, along the Asaba-Benin expressway and drove away with the bus.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.