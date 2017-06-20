Robbers kill colleague in gun battle with Police

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—SUSPECTED robbers, in the early hours of yesterday, reportedly shot their colleague dead along Ometan Road in Warri South Local Government Area.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased robber, identified simply as Obus, was shot by his colleague in an exchange of gunfire with a vigilante member, who was in a joint patrol with the Nigeria Police Force “B” Division.

It was gathered that the suspected robber was rushed by the Police to the Warri Central Hospital for treatment, where he gave up the ghost due to injuries he sustained.

The Police also recovered a locally-made pistol and their victim’s tricycle, with number plates PTN 739 QA Delta State.

The deceased and three others had attacked, shot and injured a commercial tricycle operator, Paul Obidi, before dispossessing him of his mobile phone, driver’s license and other particulars with N6,000.

Narrating his ordeal at Warri Central Hospital, the victim, Paul Obidi, said: “I started work at 6a.m. today (yesterday) and picked a passenger along Cemetery Road, when the robbers attacked me.”

The victim added that “they collected my license, particulars and N6,000,” while he was screaming, ‘I dey feel better pain o.’

Contacted, Divisional Police Officer “B” Division, CSP Anieteh Eyoh, declined comments, saying “am not in a position to speak to you. Go and speak with the PPRO.”

The post Robbers kill colleague in gun battle with Police appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

