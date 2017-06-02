Rock am Ring festival In Germany Called Off After Bomb Alert

A rock music festival in western Germany, Rock am Ring, is being evacuated over a “terrorist threat”, the organisers have announced.

Fans began streaming out of the venue in Nuerburg after the organisers asked them to leave “in a calm and controlled manner”.

“Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival,” they said.

A bomb at a concert in Manchester claimed 22 lives last month.

Some 85,000 people were expected to visit the three-day festival, Efe news agency reports. It falls on the Pentecost holiday weekend.

The organisers said in a Facebook post they hoped the festival would resume on Saturday.

Rock am Ring celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Friday’s bands included Welshly Arms, In Flames and 2Cellos.

