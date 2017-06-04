Roger Moore: The Spy with a Kind Heart – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Roger Moore: The Spy with a Kind Heart
THISDAY Newspapers
Call him the suavest of all Ian Fleming's James Bond character and you won't be wrong. Since his unfortunate passing on May 23, the word 'suave' has repeatedly been used to describe Roger Moore. Fans, critics, friends will remember him for the panache …
All it took was a raised eyebrow or two
Longest-serving James Bond star Roger Moore dies at 89
'Forgotten' James Bond actor says he had a fan in Roger Moore
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!