Rohr: Amuneke kicks against NFF interference
Vanguard
Rohr: Amuneke kicks against NFF interference
FIFA U-17 World Cup winning coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has frowned at the new directive by the Nigeria Football Federation which demands that Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr must submit the list of players invited to camp to its technical …
